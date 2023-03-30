IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD ON HIS GOLDEN "30TH" BIRTHDAY 3/30/93-6/8/10
There is a special place beyond the beautiful skies. Somewhere peaceful enveloped in love and light.
That special place called heaven is where you are. God said it was your time so angels took you there.
And though you are in our thoughts each and everyday, on this your golden birthday, we wish you could have stayed. You are now in heaven, your soul is at rest, safe with angels for they only take the best.
Happy Birthday!
Loving and missing you, Mom and Dad