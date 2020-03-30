Kyle N. Arnold

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON HIS 27TH BIRTHDAY

To lose a fine and precious son, whether man or boy, deprives the heart of all its warmth and life of so much joy.

But each year on this special day we celebrate your birth, and treasure every moment that you were here on earth.

We took those days for granted and never dreamt or thought, that all our lives would change and yours would be short.

But now we must remember that although the tears may fall, the son we'll miss forever brought sunshine to us all.

Happy Birthday Kyle!

Loving and missing you Mom and Dad