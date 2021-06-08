 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON HIS 11TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

You are up in heaven and looking down upon us. When we look up to the sky, we know that's where you are. Although we miss you, you are not that far away. Because our hearts are full of your memories that we treasure everyday. Our time together was short but filled with so much joy. Please keep watch over us until the day we meet again.

Loving and miss you so much, Mom and Dad

