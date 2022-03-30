IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON HIS 29TH BIRTHDAY

Wishing you were here today, even for just a while

So we could say Happy Birthday, and see your loving smile.

The only gifts today will be beautiful memories of you, laughter, joy and happiness that echo on in our minds. We'll gaze upon your pictures, we'll think of you with love, hoping you are doing fine.

In heaven up above, may angels hold you close.

And sing you a happy song, and we'll be sending wishes, today and all year long.

Happy Birthday!

Loving and missing you, Mom and Dad