HIGHLAND, IN - Kyle Patrick Matthews age 21 of Highland was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
He is survived by his daughter Alice; parents Theresa (nee Smallwood) and Shawn Matthews, brother Nathan; Grandparents Nancy (late John) Smallwood of Florida, Peggy (nee Peterson Matthews) and Tim Crowley of Fishers, IN; six aunts, four uncles, many cousins, and by his special friends Brian, Matt, and Emma
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 924 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, IN with Pastor Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Kyle was an avid reader and guitar player. He loved listening to music, especially Pink Floyd and he enjoyed having coffee every morning with his mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Narcotics Anonymous (na.org)
For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at: