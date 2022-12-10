Dec. 12, 2000 - Nov. 26, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Kyle Robert Kalocinski (age 21) of Portage, Indiana, was the beloved son of Joseph and Jane [Ashmore] Kalocinski, born on December 12, 2000 and died suddenly and tragically at home on November 26, 2022.

Kyle grew up in Lake Station, Indiana and graduated from Edison HS in 2019. Kyle was an EMT and worked for CAI-Indiana, and formerly for Elite Ambulance.

Kyle enjoyed outdoor activities (camping/hiking/playing air-soft) and video games with his friends and father. He took pride in his Dodge Charger. Kyle was an animal lover and loved his cats. He enjoyed food, especially his mother's meatloaf.

Kyle is survived by his parents along with many friends and family that are heartbroken by his death. Partner Alissa Snider (Portage), (P) Half-Brother Joseph "Joey" Kalocinski (Griffith), Nephew Joseph Kalocinski, M-Grandfather Jerry Ashmore (Lake Station), P-Grandmother Karen Kalocinski (Portage) Aunt Erin [Busch] (Terry) Martin (Valpo), Cousins Carla Martin (Mishawaka), Christina [Martin] (Jason) Barden (South Bend) Aunt Patty [Kalocinski] (Glenn) King, Cousin Glenn King, Aunt Terri [Kalocinski] Allison, Cousins Jessika [Allison] Hart and Rebecka Elshafei [Allison], and Mathew Allison, Aunt Patty [Kalocinski] (Glenn) King, Cousin Glenn King, Uncle Derrick (Elizabeth) Ashmore, Cousins Zachary and Morgan Ashmore, Aunt Hilary [Ashmore] (Bruce) Andreini, Cousins Madelyn and Siena Andreini.

Kyle was preceded in death by his (P)Grandfather Joseph Kalocinski (Hebron), and his (M)grandmother Sandra Ashmore (Lake Station).

In honor of Kyle, his family will be hosting a Celebration of his Life at The 1st Unitarian Church of Hobart, December 17, 2022, 1:00-4:00 pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The family welcomes you sharing a written memory you have of Kyle for a display. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feline Community Network of Hobart can be made.