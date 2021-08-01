VALPARAISO, IN - L.J. Vittetoe II (Lester James Vittetoe II) age 40, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday July 29, 2021. L.J. was born December 1, 1980, in Hobart, Indiana to Paulette Jacob and Lester James Vittetoe Sr. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Michigan City, Indiana. He treasured time with his children and his family. He enjoyed fishing, video games, and computer. Lester will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, and friend. L.J. is survived by his two children: Reveille Angelique, and Tristan Gabriel Vittetoe; mother, Paulette Jacob; father, Lester James Vittetoe Sr.; brother, David (Jennifer) Vittetoe; sister, Terri (Rodney) Cook and many other loving family members and friends.