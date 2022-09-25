Oct. 14, 1939 - Sep. 19, 2022

FISHERS, IN - L. "Larry" Dean Moore of Fishers, IN, formerly of Valparaiso, IN and Leesburg, FL, passed away from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Dean was born October 14, 1939, in Shelbyville, IL, the only child of Charles and Marguerite (Miller) Moore.

He grew up in Pontiac, MI, graduating from Pontiac Senior High School. He was a graduate of Michigan Christian College and engaged in further studies at Abilene Christian University and University of Cincinnati. Dean was employed in church-related ministries and the Southwestern Ohio Lung Association. He completed his career as President of the United Way of Porter County after 30 years.

Dean is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary Lois (Branstetter) Moore. Surviving also are their three children: Kelly Diane Coppage of Valparaiso, Scott Edward Moore (Jennifer) of Carmel and Heather Noel Decaudin of Fishers; their grandchildren: Rachelle Finck (Daniel) of Hutto, TX, Scott Steggerda of Fairbanks, AK, Megan Moore, Samuel Moore, Anna Moore, and Gretchen Moore of Carmel, IN, Ainsley Decaudin, Genevieve Decaudin and Hannah Decaudin of Fishers, IN; great-grandchildren: Addison and Dean Fink; half-sister, Diana Phipps of Michigan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, California, and Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday September, 29, 2022 at RANDALL AND ROBERTS FISHERS MORTUARY, 12010 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN, followed by a Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, Dean's family requests you make a contribution to your favorite charity.