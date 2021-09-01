Laddie L. Smisek

Jan. 23, 1931 — Aug. 26, 2021

MUNSTER — Laddie L. Smisek of Munster passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Symphony of Dyer following an illness. He was born on January 23, 1931 in San Pierre to the late Alois and Anna (Backovsky) Smisek and was 90 years old at the time of his death.

He lived in the Munster area for nearly 60 years coming from San Pierre and was a retired Sales and Research Associate with Montgomery Wards. On May 9, 1959 in North Judson, he married the love of his life, the late Elaine Siroky and together they shared 58 wonderful years together. He was an US Army Veteran, graduated from Purdue University in 1953, and was a past Boy Scout Committee Member and past member of the YMCA.

Laddie is survived by one son David (Judy) Smisek of Ringoes, NJ; one daughter Lisa Smisek of Dyer; and two grandchildren: Sarah Smisek of Ringoes, NJ and Emily Smisek of Dublin, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Visiting hours will be from Noon to 2:00 CDT Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 CDT on Friday, September 3, 2021 also held at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grovertown Cemetery.