SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Ladislaw "Lutz" Lincoln Petruska, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away at the age of 93. Beloved Husband to the late Joan Petruska (nee Van Hessen) Father in law to Wendy Kehle (late son, Joseph) Petruska and loving Grandfather to Michael and Kayla Petruska. Many nieces, nephew's and dear friends.