LaFawn Diane "Peanut" Johnson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - LaFawn Diane Johnson "Peanut", age 65, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home.

Survivors include one daughter, Tracey Johnson; two grand daughters: Kiara Johnson and Karla Johnson; one great grandson, O'Shea Smith, Jr.; one sister, Carla M. Brown, all of East Chicago; two nieces: LaToya (Keenon, Sr.) Davis of Bordentown, NJ, Theresa Brown of St. Louis, MO; two nephews: Marcus and Aaron Brown, both of St. Louis, MO; three great nephews: Keenon, Jr., Karson and Kameron Davis, all of Bordentown, NJ; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Benjamin Brown, Sr. and Priscilla Williams; brother Benjamin Brown, Jr.; and nephew, Benjamin Brown III.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Johnson family during their time of loss.