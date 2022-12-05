Lambert Christopher "Lanny' Genetos

A man who was proud of his roots in Gary, whose workaholic habits were never in pursuit of trappings of wealth, but rather simply a means by which to support his family, be a good employer to his staff, and support causes which he believed in. Those causes included the ASPCA, numerous wildlife centers, the National Parks, PBS, the ACLU, the YMCA, Native American education and many more. He believed everyone should do their civic duty, and pay their fair share of taxes, especially those with means. He loved dressing up in Black tie, dancing, feeding the birds and even deer, Motown and Jimmy Buffet, the White Sox, his cherished green Corvette, Yellowstone fishing trips, reading histories and mysteries, PBS British comedy, especially Doc Martin, On-Slo and All Creatures Great and Small. He was loved by children because of his gentle, attentive and soft spoken manner, and will be deeply missed by his constant companion and bedside companion during his final illness, Biden the cat. His death leaves a crater sized hole in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren. As Lanny was an intensely private man, he would say "and that's all you" 'need to know.' " Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 9:00 to 10:00 AM and St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W, Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM at the church, Rev. Roque Meraz officiating. Private Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Porter County Animal Shelter, thank you. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charges of arrangements. wwwbartholomewnewhard.com.