KOUTS, IN - Lana Jeanne (Lawrence) Nuest passed away at her home in Kouts, Indiana with her devoted husband Keith by her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her 77th year. Lana courageously fought the debilitating effects of an extended illness at home for the better part of four months. Lana's final difficult months on this Earth were buoyed by her strong, abiding personal faith and the ceaseless day-by-day attending and spiritual support of her loving, caregiver husband.

Lana was the beloved wife of Keith Nuest of Kouts, Indiana for 45 years. She is survived by five beloved adult children: Laurie (Bob) Miller of Valparaiso, Lynette (Ryan) Schrecongost of Zionsville, IN, Vaughn (Julie Frye) Nuest of Bloomington, Indiana, Amber Traub of Indianapolis, Indiana and Bonni (Ed) Merkling of Indianapolis. Lana also leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren: Jack, Katherine, William, Sam, Carlee, Matthew and Ida Marie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Lawrence, her mother, Betty (Storey) Lawrence, and brother Larry Lawrence.