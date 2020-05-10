VALPARAISO, IN - Lana Kay Fauser, 75, of Valpa-raiso passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born September 10, 1944 to Edwin and Anna Belle (Kelsey) Patz and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1962. Lana retired in December of 2019 from Philips Ace Hardware as their Office Manager with over 35 years of service. In her leisure time you could find her watching Law & Order on TV, cheering on her Green Bay Packers or playing card games with the family.