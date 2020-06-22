Lana P. Vasas

Lana P. Vasas

Lana passed away peacefully in her home on June 18, 2020. She is survived by daughters: Amy (Morgan) Hamlin of Valparaiso; Andrea (Simon) Gresser of Hobart; and her three beloved grandchildren: Morgan, Coltin and Makenlie. Also surviving her are many close family members, friends, and her special friend, Shawn Bartee. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and her loving husband of 37 years, Andy Vasas.

To honor her wishes, there will be no services.

