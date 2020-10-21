 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DEAR SON AND BROTHER, LANCE CORPORAL ANDREW SUDA JR. On His 43rd Anniversary In Heaven

10/11/1956-10/21/1977

"My Angel"

To my dear Angel in Heaven, I just want you to know that you are always in my thoughts and how much I love you so. I know you are in God's care, that is how it should be, but when I get to Heaven, he will give you back to me.

ALL MY LOVE, ALL MY LIFE, DAD and Sisters too!

