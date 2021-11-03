Lance Randall "Moe" Mantz

Lance Randall Mantz "Moe"

April 29 1957 — Oct. 29, 2021

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Lance Randall Mantz "Moe", age 64, of Ross Township, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Munster Community Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1957 to Robert and Lillian Mantz. Randy attended Merrillville High School and was a retired member of Boilermakers Union No. 374. Randy was a big Bears fan. He loved our cousin lunches and our yearly trip to Kentucky Lake. Also, his yearly trip to Las Vegas. Randy was preceded in death by his son, Randall Edward Mantz, his parents and his brother Mark. He was devoted to his son Randy who passed in 2017.

He loved all his family and will be surely missed. Randy was very generous and well known as a very generous tipper.

He is survived by his brother Steven Mantz; cousins: Yvonne Schuck and Cindy Kimberling. Randy is also survived by his ex-wife Sherri Mantz, mother of his son; stepdaughter Sharron and step-grandchildren: Ryne, Kody and Madisyn. He is also survived by many close and loving cousins.

Bears attire welcomed. Visitation Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com