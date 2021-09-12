Lanoma "Lea" Ruth (Black) Brumbaugh

Sept. 7, 1938 to July 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Lea R. Brumbaugh, age 82, of Crown Point, IN passed away on July 14, 2021 in Crown Point with her loved ones by her side.

Lea Black Brumbaugh was born September 7, 1938 in Hammond, IN, daughter to the late Tula and Ralph Black. She graduated from high school in 1956 from Hammond, IN. She worked at LaSalle Steel Company for a time before she met the love of her life, John Brumbaugh. John and Lea married on September 24, 1960 and moved to Crown Point IN where they raised their five children.

Lea was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville as a youth leader. She was also actively involved with the Girl Scouts and 4-H. Lea was a talented artist and achieved the title of Certifying Elite Director in the Method of Painting known as "One Stroke". Her studio in Valparaiso is where she spent the majority of her time sharing her talent with thousands of students at "Lea's Painting Studio". She spent her later years painting on Perfume bottles for Ralph Lauren, Versace and many others at various stores such as Carson's and Macy's in Northwest Indiana and at various locations in Illinois including Water Tower Place in Chicago, IL.

Lea will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and a loyal wife who cherished her family and her friends.