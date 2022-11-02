Jan. 17, 1970 - Oct. 29, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Lara Anne Murray, 52, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born January 17, 1970 to Daniel & Terri (Whetzel) Bruce and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1989. Lara made her career as a bus driver and dispatcher with Valparaiso Community School for the past 8 years. Lara became a courageous organ recipient, determined to meet the challenge with all the positive and sassy attitude she could muster.

Lara loved to travel, some of her favorite places were Ireland, New York, New Orleans. She hated nature, but loved reading. Lara had a very creative spirit: she could look at an item and turn it into a work of art. She later found her zen with mandala dot painting.

Survivors include her children: Courtney Woods & Declan Murray, mother, Terri Bruce, father, Daniel Bruce all of Valparaiso, sister, Pauletta Schmitt of Cabot, Arkansas, and Sparky the Wonder Dog. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Anne & Donald Whetzel, Lillian Kimes, and Daniel Bruce, Sr.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with a time of sharing beginning at 5:30 p.m. Comfy Casual dress like Lara would. Memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Donor Network.

Onward. Forward. Be a goldfish.