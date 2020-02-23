Larayne M. Bartlett

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Larayne M. Bartlett from Schererville, IN passed peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Riley House Hospice in Munster, IN.

She is preceded in death by her mother Anna, sister Barbara, husband Dean, significant other Rich, and beloved daughter-in-law Laurie.

She is survived by her children Keith Blair, Karyn (Randy) Manuszak, granddaughter Katherine, grandson Ryan (Colleen) Manuszak, sister Joann Rassel, and several nieces and nephews. Her outgoing and vivacious personality will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.

Private services will be held at the family's request. Arrangements entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.

