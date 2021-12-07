Oct. 13, 1935 - Dec. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN -

Larry A. McElfresh, age 86, of Valparaiso, IN, passed on December 3, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was born October 13, 1935 in Elwood, the son of Harold and Mary Louise (Weed) McElfresh. Larry was a 1953 graduate of Willkie High School. He married Beverly D. Day on August 21, 1954. Larry worked for Continental Can Corporation as an accounting cost clerk for 35 years.

Larry was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and current member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Valparaiso. He enjoyed fixing things, restoring and collecting antique clocks, woodworking, and caring for his home. Larry enjoyed playing golf; was a Notre Dame sports fan, and enjoyed feeding birds in his backyard.

Larry's family includes his wife, Beverly McElfresh of Valparaiso; six children, Lorri (Dave) Abel of Frankton, Nancy McElfresh of Ohio, Joni White of Valparaiso, Jennifer McElfresh of Westville, John (Susan) McElfresh of Scherervile, and Michael (Jeanine) McElfresh of Chesterton; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special neighbors, Dewey and Lori Cassoday.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May. Memorials: Our Lady of Sorrows Church or St. Joseph Church. Online condolences: www.copherfeslermay.com.