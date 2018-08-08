MUNSTER, IN - Larry A. Radford, age 80, of Munster, IN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Larry was born on November 29, 1937 in West Virginia to Mary and Charles Radford. He was a Korean War Veteran in the United States Air Force. He worked at Republic Steel in Chicago, IL for 34 years as an Electrician. He retired from Republic Steel on January 1, 2000.
We moved to Bowling Green, KY in 2003. We were members of Greenwood Baptist Church. He was on the service board for six years and served as a greeter for ten years. We moved back to IN in 2017. He was a member of the Lighthouse Nazarene Church of Lansing, IL. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Charles Radford and his mother, Mary Radford; sister, Rose Pennington; and brothers, Jerry, Danny, Donald and Charles.
Surviving by his loving wife, Peggy of 59 years; daughter, Sandra (Mel) Emerson and son Larry Jr. (Cathy) Radford all of Hammond, IN; four grandchildren; three great grandsons; and one great granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, August 10, 2018, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. www.kishfuneralhome.net