LITTLE ROCK, AR — Larry Anderson, age 90 formerly of Schererville, IN, passed away on July 18, 2021 in Little Rock AR. He was preceded in death by Bette his wife, pal of over 51 years; and daughter Barbara. He is survived by son LJ (Linda) Anderson of Maumelle, AR; granddaughters: Beth (Chris) Bielefeld of Westfield, IN and Megan (Chris) Lawson of Brownsburg, IN; and great-grand-children: Allison Bielefeld, Emily (Jack) Oldfield, Jacob and Olivia Lawson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.

The life story that he wrote for the family is entitled "A Life On The Sunnyside" and expressed his feeling about the blessings his family, work and volunteer activities gave him. He retired in 1991, after 38 years, from Inland Steel as a compensation specialist in which he was able to be involved in all parts of the Harbor Works, the General Offices, and subsidiaries.

For his volunteer activities he was given the first Schererville JAYCEE Citizen Of The Year Award in 1967 and Scouting Silver Beaver in 1974. He was a Boy Scout leader for over 50 years serving at the unit, district, and council levels. He served on many Schererville boards and commissions. With the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service, he served with both the Master Gardeners and Extension Board, having been President of both. For many years he had been on the Lake Co. Solid Waste Management District's Citizens Advisory Committee, serving many years as it's Chairman.