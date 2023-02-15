VALPARAISO - Larry D. Jorgensen, Sr., 74, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born August 23, 1948 to become the son of Phyllis (Chester) & Ord Stoddard, and graduated from Kouts High School in 1967. Larry made his career as an over the road livestock hauler with R & G Limited of Kouts for over 30 years. His 3 million miles of accident-free driving was a great source of pride for him. As much as he loved his job, the years of fishing trips to Minnesota may very well have been his most cherished times.