VALPARAISO - Larry D. Jorgensen, Sr., 74, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born August 23, 1948 to become the son of Phyllis (Chester) & Ord Stoddard, and graduated from Kouts High School in 1967. Larry made his career as an over the road livestock hauler with R & G Limited of Kouts for over 30 years. His 3 million miles of accident-free driving was a great source of pride for him. As much as he loved his job, the years of fishing trips to Minnesota may very well have been his most cherished times.
On May 28, 1994 he married Nancy (Oelling) Lamberson who survives along with his children; Brian Stoddard of Evansville, Marc Stoddard of Indianapolis, Renee (Ron) Bedwell of Winamac, Larry D. (Melissa) Jorgensen, Jr. of Colorado & Debra (Edric) Johnson of Indianapolis, Nancy's children; Thomas (Janie) Lamberson, Christopher Lamberson & Michelle (Eddie) Carder all of Valparaiso & Caren (Jason) Greene of Hobart, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and Nancy's daughter, Wendy Worley.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 12:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.