 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Donald Bluethmann

Larry Donald Bluethmann

HIGHLAND, IN - Larry Donald Bluethmann, 83 of Highland, IN passed away on June 12, 2021. Larry was born in East Chicago, IN to Estelle and Charles Bluethmann. Larry married his loving wife, Joan, of more than 58 years in 1963. He started his banking career at First National Bank in East Chicago, before transitioning to Bank Calumet where he worked for nearly four decades. Larry served in the Indiana National Guard and in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960 to 1966.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Joan; and his six children: Donald (Lai Lynn) Bluethmann, Jeffery (Sherry) Bluethmann, Mary (Mike) Launi, William (Jacquie) Bluethmann, James (Shirley) Bluethmann, and Gregory (Jessica) Bluethmann; 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made on Larry's behalf go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or St. James Parish. A private memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held in the future. For full obit see www.fagenmiller.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts