Oct. 25, 1942 - Nov. 10, 2021

HOBART, IN - Larry E. Brown, age 79 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born on October 25, 1942 in Union Township, Porter County Indiana. Larry was a 51 year member of the M.L. McClelland Masonic Lodge #357 of Hobart. He worked as a Union Electrician and was a member of the Local # 20 IBEW.

He is survived by son, Larry Brown; brothers: Donald L. Brown, and Bill Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Fay Brown; brothers: Emmett and Gerald Brown; and sister, Lucille Brown.

Funeral services are Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 just prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 1:30 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. www.reesfuneralhomes.com