HOBART, IN - Larry E. Church age 70 of Hobart passed away on Saturday January 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy; sisters: Judy (Bob) Farrar, Maureen (Ray) Hoskins, Brenda Cox; brothers-in-law: Richard (Kathy) Goocher, Lewis (Deb) Goocher; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Church, brother Frank Church, and in-laws Chock and Melba Goocher.

Funeral services will be held on Monday January 24, 2022, beginning at 12:30 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) with Rev. Allen Wright officiating.

Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday January 24, 2022, from 10:00 AM till time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Larry was a Navy veteran and had retired from Block Heavy and Highway. Larry had received a Certificate for Blueprint Reading from Purdue University and was very proud of his accomplishments.

Larry enjoyed traveling, basketball, softball, and golf.