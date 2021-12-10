Larry E. Johnson

Mar. 3, 1955 — Dec. 6, 2021

HOBART, IN - Larry E. Johnson, age 66, of Hobart, Indiana passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1955 to the late Melvin Eugene and Pauline (nee Lynch) Johnson. He worked as a mechanical engineer for GFS. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, significant other and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie (Patrick Johnsen) Johnson; granddaughter, Camille Johnson; significant other, Judy Marion; four step-children: Tony Bart, Farrah Mason, Nika Bart and Lena (Bryon) Clouse; five step- grandchildren: Sophia, Bart, Norrah and Brock Mason, and Aubrey and Drew Clouse and many loving friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Valarie Johnson and Janice Carter.

A burial of cremains for Larry will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, Indiana 46375. REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road are entrusted with arrangements and cremation. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.