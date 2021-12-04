EAST CHICAGO - Larry Earl Tillman, 66, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at home. Survivors are one daughter, Alisa (Juan) Marrero; four sons: Larry (Kala) Tillman II, Joey (Candace) Tillman, Jeremy (Nikita) Tillman, Najee Tillman; 12 grandchildren; three sisters: Janet Campbell, Terrill Ann Scott and Trenese (Jim) Hook; former wife and constant friend, Libbie Tillman; uncle Tommy (Alayna) Tillman and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents: Elmore and Emma Scott.

Funeral services will be held; Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church 4756 Melville Ave., East Chicago, IN, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Rev. Carlton Barnes, Pastor; Rev. Rodney Golson, officiating. Interment is at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. Mr Tillman was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

