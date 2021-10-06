Larry Edwin Brown

Feb. 18, 1994 — Oct. 2, 2021

HAMMOND/SAUK VILLAGE — Larry Edwin Brown, age 27, of Sauk Village formerly of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Patricia Brown (nee Mason); four children: Janiyah, Jaxon and Jayden Mason and Joelle Brown; he was an only child to his heart broken parents, Jeff and Esther Brown of Hammond; mother in-law, Pam Quarles; father in-law, Cornell (Trina) Quarles; maternal grandmother, Alice Edgington; uncle, Ed (Danielle) Edgington; great aunt, Linda Cappas; 2nd cousins: Emma, Grace, Nicholas, Danielle and Troy; many extended family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edwin Edgington; paternal grandparents, Larry (Mary) Brown; great grandparents, Arthur (Bessie) Slaughter.

Larry has been a longtime resident of the region. He attended Shepard's Academy High School. He enjoyed cooking, playing his guitar and listening to music. Larry was a loving husband, father, son and friend who will be dearly missed.

In order to honor Larry's wishes no services will be held.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.