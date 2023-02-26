Dec. 16, 1949 - Feb. 16, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT - After a well-fought 16 year battle with prostate cancer, Larry passed away at home in St. George, UT, surrounded by his devoted family.

He was born in Hammond, IN, and was lovingly raised by his late mother and grandmother.

He was a successful salesman and worked for several beer distributors in the Chicago area.

In October 1996, Larry reconnected with a high school classmate, Susan Harrington. They married and lived in Downers Grove, IL for many years. In 2008, they retired to St. George, UT, where Larry immediately and enthusiastically joined many activities in the Sun River community, especially golf, bridge and pickleball.

He is survived by a large, blended family; his devoted wife, Susan; brother, Jim Fulk (Kevin Biersack); four children: Todd Fulk (Missy), Tracey Dibble (Duane), Jennifer Hancock (Ben), Jamie Wass (Mike); stepdaughter, Jan Woods (Evan). Also 15 grandchildren: Karac, Keegan, Kevin, Jake, Lindsey, Ethan, Vivian, Roman, Ryan, Irene, Steven, Sophia, Isabelle, Braden and Mackenzie.

Illinois Memorial: Visitation with the family is 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and a short service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 11, at BLAKE-LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 5015 Lincoln Avenue, Lisle, IL.

Utah Memorial: A service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 24 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W St. George Blvd., St. George, UT.

Donations can be made in honor of Larry to The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research, 24 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive, P.O. Box 483, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, www.thehopefoundation.org.