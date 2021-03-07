CROWN POINT, IN - Larry F. Slagle, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Larry is survived by his children: Peggie (Kevin) Cash, Kim (Steve) Martineck, Larry "Bud" (Jamie) Slagle, Lauren "Lorrie" (Brian) Zuchowski, Jim (Joanne) Slagle; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen (nee O'Reilly); parents: William and Irene Slagle; brother, Jack Slagle; and sister, Elaine West.

Larry worked over 60 years IBEW Local 697, and served on the executive board. He was a 50-year Mason Lake Lodge #157, A & M. Larry was an airforce veteran. He enjoyed wrestling and hockey; and was a proud owner of his 1931 Model A Roadster. Larry leaves behind his beloved dog "Puppy".

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given in Larry's name to the donor's choice of a local Pet Shelter or animal rescue.

