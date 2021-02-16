Dec. 31, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Larry G. Moffitt, age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Moffitt; son, Jeffrey (Dawn) Moffitt; grandchildren: Dylan and Jared Moffitt; sisters: Sue (Lanny) Mellang, Kate (Bill) Oates and Dawn (Scott) Springman; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: George and Helen Moffitt; and brother, Forest Moffitt.

Larry was a retired traffic manager at US Steel, serving 35 years. He also served the Army overseas in Japan. Larry enjoyed skiing and was an avid member of Duneland Ski Club and traveled to most major ski areas in the United States. His favorite getaways included fishing in Canada, going to the Northwest Indiana Symphony, watching the Cubs and Bears play, and keeping up with college basketball. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports and attend band concerts. He loved to spend time with his beloved dogs - Booger, Bailey, and Kelsea, and loved spending time with his beloved family.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Private for the Family.