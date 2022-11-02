HIGHLAND, IN - Larry Gradek, age 68, of Highland, IN passed away on October 28, 2022. He was a graduate of Griffith High School and Indiana University. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Bernice Gradek; and sister: Shirley Scurlock.

Larry was the long-time owner of G&G Hobbies in Griffith, IN and was an avid race car enthusiast, particularly the Indy Car Series. He poured his life into the operations of his business, where he made many friendships and took great satisfaction in helping his customers. He had a magnetic personality that endeared him to those who met him. His poker brothers: Mike, Rick, Matt, D.R., Gene, Pat, Dave, and Jim will miss him more than words can say. There will be no funeral services. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.