 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Gradek

  • 0
Larry Gradek

HIGHLAND, IN - Larry Gradek, age 68, of Highland, IN passed away on October 28, 2022. He was a graduate of Griffith High School and Indiana University. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Bernice Gradek; and sister: Shirley Scurlock.

Larry was the long-time owner of G&G Hobbies in Griffith, IN and was an avid race car enthusiast, particularly the Indy Car Series. He poured his life into the operations of his business, where he made many friendships and took great satisfaction in helping his customers. He had a magnetic personality that endeared him to those who met him. His poker brothers: Mike, Rick, Matt, D.R., Gene, Pat, Dave, and Jim will miss him more than words can say. There will be no funeral services. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts