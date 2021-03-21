 Skip to main content
Larry J. Fennema

Larry J. Fennema

BIG RAPIDS, MI - Larry J. Fennema, age 66 of Big Rapids, MI, went to his Savior on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Larry was born on January 2, 1955 and raised in Lansing, IL.

He is survived by his father Bud Fennema and stepmother Monet Fennema; sisters: Bonnie (Charles) Olentine and Amy (Brian) Hackert; daughter Amber (Matt) Kunnen; stepdaughter Heather (Chris) Miller; stepson Kris Prine; and nine grandchildren: Marissa, Gavin, Riley, Pamela, Chris, Jaydon, Emilyn, Isaiah, and Alexander. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Geraldine Fennema and brother, Glen Fennema.

Larry enjoyed the beauty of the mountains of Colorado and the beaches of California and for several years the companionship of his dog, Zeus.

Private funeral services will be held with Rev. Byron Salguero officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to Mision de Fe Assemblies of God Church, 3242 52nd St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49418 or Guiding Light Mission, 255 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Larry's care and condolences may be made on their website at www.schroederlauer.com.

