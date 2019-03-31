IN LOVING MEMORY OF LARRY J. NIEZGODA ON YOUR 41ST BIRTHDAY 3/31/1978 I don't need a month of Sundays to say a prayer for you. 'Cause any day I close my eyes, your smiling face comes through. The pain of losing you continues; it hasn't healed at all, although the days keep rolling the tears for you still fall. I see the signs you leave me, to let me know you're here. But still I long to hold you and always keep you near. Oh, how I miss you so; if I knew you were leaving, I'd never have let you go. They say that time is a healer, but what they didn't know is how much my heart was broken the day you had to go. It seems there is no ending to the pain I feel. But, one day soon, I'm hoping my broken heart will heal. You meant more than Life to me, this pain will still remain as I go thru life each day. Until we meet again, I wish I could have you back here with me again. Until I see you again then I will have no pain. We miss you so, we send all our love. Until we meet again. Love 4 Ever sending you our love. Mom, Tiffany, Ashley, Larry and Leah.
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault