Larry J. Niezgoda

Larry J. Niezgoda

{{featured_button_text}}
Larry J. Niezgoda

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LARRY J. NIEZGODA ON YOUR 42ND BIRTHDAY 3/31/1978 - Birthday Wishes To Heaven From Earth. My Son; my first born, you are so deeply missed. I've been carrying for years, your last hug and kiss. We wish you were not only here on your birthday, but everyday. Our love remains with you forever. My little, Polish man you'll always be, and how proud you were of your heritage. Sending you millions of kisses. Sto-lat. Always and Forever, Mom, Tiffany, Ashley, Larry and Leah.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts