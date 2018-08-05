HOBART, IN - Larry Joe Denta, age 65, of Hobart, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at home. He was born in Gary, Indiana on July 13, 1953 to Joseph P. Helen (nee Biedulewicz) Denta. Larry was an avid Cubs fan and will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Sherese Denta; sister, Barbara Dipert brother, Kenneth Denta; and niece, Diana Dipert, numerous cousins and other loving family members and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; father, Joseph P. Denta and mother Helen Denta.
Per Larry wishes there will be no services held. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342.For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.