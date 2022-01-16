March 26, 1937 - Jan. 13, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Larry K. Golkowski, age 84, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra Golkowski; children: Cory (Jennie) Golkowski, Christine Golkowski, Dawn (Ron) Kirby; grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Madeline, Olivia, Brianna, Jordan and Madison.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Barney and Margaret Golkowski; son, Rusty Chambers; great-grandchild, Sterling.

Larry was a carpenter for over 40 years and enjoyed flying ultralight airplanes. He was a member of Living Stones Church and was also a Navy Veteran. Larry was a very generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 17, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM, Pastor Ron Johnson officiating.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

Visit Larry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.