Larry K. Snell

LOWELL, IN - Larry K. Snell, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family October 21, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1945, and is survived by his loving wife of 54 1/2 years, Linda (Hansen) Snell. Also surviving are his children, David (Charlotte) Snell, of Lowell, and Douglas Snell, of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Megan and Peyton Snell of Lowell; sister, Sherry (Bob) Hilditch; niece, Claire Caroll and Darla (Tom) Schild; and sister-in-law, Arlene Snell. Preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Lula Snell; brother, Edwin Snell; and niece, Chelsea Hernandez.

Larry graduated from Lowell Senior High School in 1963. He went to South Bend College of Commerce and earned his degree in Accounting. He served in the U.S. Army with the First Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1966-67 as a demolition expert. After active duty he joined his father in the family business at Snell Chevrolet. Over time, Larry and Ed worked side by side in serving the Lowell community as co-owners of the dealership.