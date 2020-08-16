MUNSTER, IN - Larry L. Baker, age 73, of Munster, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia "Patty" Baker; daughter, Laura (Sean) Coughlin; son, Gregory Lyle (Wendy) Baker; grandchildren: Caroline, Marianne, and Rory; brother, Fred (Jan) Baker; sister-in-law, Susan (Jerry) Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Grace Patricia; parents, Delmer and Madge Baker; and brother, Kenneth Baker.

Larry was a proud veteran of the US Army. Having served his country in Vietnam. He co-owned and operated the family business, Baker Cement Work, Inc. and was a long standing member of the American Legion #428 and VFW, as well as the Cement Mason Union. Larry was a dedicated husband and was beloved by his children and grandchildren. Larry developed great relationships in his later years as a motorcycle enthusiast until his health could no longer sustain his love for the open road. Having endured a lot over the last few years, he was the toughest man you would have the pleasure of knowing. Yet, til the end, was the softest, kindest, happiest, and most humble.