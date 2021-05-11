April 7, 1943 - May 8, 2021

VALPARAISO - Larry Lee Linton, 78, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born April 7, 1943 in Lebanon, IN to Ivan & Mary (Cain) Linton and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1961.

Larry began his career with the Valparaiso Fire Department in 1965 and was appointed Fire Chief in 1984, serving until 1989. He then began his second career with Task Force Tips serving as their Canadian representative for 20 years. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Larry", enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas-time, served on the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and honed his table tennis skills over the course of his lifetime to become a legendary ping-pong foe at the Banta Senior Center. He and Barb shared a love of animals and volunteered their time at Giant Paw Prints Rescue in Westville.

In 1962 he married Barbara Spruitenburg who survives along with their daughters: Vicki (John) McNeal of Houston, TX and Debbie Linton of Destin, FL; siblings: Sharon Gott, Pat (Chuck) Smith and David (Sharon) Linton all of Valparaiso; granddaughters: Ariel "AJ" Linton and Karissa "Kiwi" Linton; step-grandsons: Jacob and Alex McNeal; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Gerry Dyniewski and Judy Trimble.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with a time of sharing by family and friends at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Giant Paw Prints Rescue, Westville, IN.