CLEARWATER, FL - Larry Lee Smith, 80, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away at Morton Plant Hospital on September 22, 2020 with family by his side. He was born September 11, 1940 to William and Dorothy Smith in Henry County, Indiana.

Larry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather who is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances, daughter Sheri Smith-Johnson and husband Kyle, son Robert Smith and wife Maryam, grandchildren: Kaley Smith, Conner Smith and Kyla Smith and great grandchild Bella Lopez, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In 1962 Larry married his high school sweetheart, Frances. In Crown Point, Indiana, he founded Lake Heating and Ventilating and grew it into a successful business, which after nearly six decades is still open, owned and operated by his nephew Kenny Smith. Southport Construction was founded by Larry after moving to Florida with family in 1977. For over 40 years he was a hard-working general contractor who loved going to work every day.