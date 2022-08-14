Larry 'Lorenzo' Cose

Larry 'Lorenzo' Cose modeled many qualities; his humility, non-judgmental nature, sincere way of listening, gentle wisdom, unwavering courage … and all with a smile that could heal the world.

Larry was a beloved husband, devoted father to two sons, and an infinitely kind and compassionate friend to those fortunate enough to know him. A highly respected Chicago journalist, businessman, and financial advisor, he died unexpectedly last week after living with younger-onset Alzheimer's for over a decade.

Larry was born on Chicag's West Side to Raney and Jetta Cose, both of whom had migrated from the South. He attended South Shore High School, Roosevelt University, and earned an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

He began his professional career as a reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times where he covered a wide range of stories, including the first black Chicago mayor, Harold Washington. Larry became renowned both for his legendary reporting and his ability to gain the trust and confidence of those he interviewed, who invariably opened their hearts to the young reporter.

Larry went on to shift careers and joined the Chicago office of Smith Barney Wealth Management. He became a certified financial planner (CFP) and eventually formed Cose Financial. He cared deeply about helping people develop an informed relationship with their finances. His extensive understanding and integrity provided trusted guidance to his diverse clients.

Larry met Diana Shulla, who became the love of his life. She was an educator and founder of Perspectives Charter Schools in Chicago. They married and had two wonderful sons, Justin and Lucas. Their life together turned upside down when Larry was diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimers. From this unforgiving diagnosis, Lorenzo's House was created in his honor and legacy - to empower younger families living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

Larry was a voracious reader, avid biker and loved diverse genres of film and music. He cared about staying fit, healthy eating and appreciated a pour of fine scotch. Most of all, Larry loved being at home with his wife, sons and dog in Evanston.

Larry 'Lorenzo' Cose was beloved by literally everyone who met him and touched by his beautiful soul and bright light.

In addition to his wife Diana and two children, Justin (21) and Lucas (17), and their family dog, Desmond Tutu, Larry is survived by his endearing father-in-law and mother-in-law, Peter and Rella Shulla, and their entire family, who adored him; Joseph Shulla Peter & Erin with little Joseph, Jenny & Nyles Walker with Larry's three God daughters, Deja, Aria and Brea, and Stormy Joy, Mark & Yelena with Ace, Ava, and Adrian, Ivy & Robert Jacus with Andy, Chris & Carly with Carter, Lauren & Kevin, Matt, Kathy & Richard Bruns with David & Jessica with Louis and Everett 'Larry', Diana & Brad with Nakija, Andy & Lynn Shulla with Becca, Rachel, Michael, and Daniel, his dear sister LaVerne with Alyssa and brother Ellis, & Lee with Elisa, brother Robert, & Janice, brother-in-law Bill Small with Kimberly and Jasmine.

Larry was preceded in eternal life by his parents, Raney and Jetta Cose, sister Audrey Small with Valerie, brother-in-law Kenny Byrd, sister-in-law Kim Ellen Shulla and grandmother-in-law who adored him Laurene Leute.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of his legacy, donations can be made to 'Lorenzo's House'. Give online via our website at https://lorenzoshouse.org or mail a gift to: CMSS/Lorenzo's House Attn: Dan Lowe, 1415 W Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640. Lorenzo's House was founded by his wife, Diana Shulla Cose, to empower families living with younger-onset Alzheimer's and other dementias through a holistic support model, ensuring families never walk this journey alone - instead, always united.