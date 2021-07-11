Aug. 10, 1946 - June 8, 2021

POOLER, GA - Larry M. Roberts, age 74, of Pooler, GA (Portage, In) passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Mr. Roberts was born on August 10, 1946, In Savannah, Georgia, the son of the late Lillian Roberts and Oscar Roberts. He was a 1964 graduate of Savannah H.S. He retired after 28 years with the Portage, IN Township School system and served for 33 years as a reserve officer for the Portage Police Department. He was a member of the F.O.E. and The American Legion, Post #184.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cynthia M. Roberts; children: Christopher W. Connelly (Christina) and their children Johnathon, Kamen, and Kiara of Valparaiso, IN, Stacy Roberts Hoefflicker (Roger) and their children, Brandon, Nicole, and Ryan of Grovertown, IN, Russell W. Roberts (Tatiana) of Charlotte, NC, and Sean P. Roberts (Shiann) and their child Rowan, of Winamac, IN; sister, Linda Combs of Savannah, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Sycamore Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Historic Savannah Theater. Checks can be sent to: The Savannah Theatre c/o Cristina Lopez, 222 Bull St. Savannah, GA 31401 or for credit card payments call 912-233-5542