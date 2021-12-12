Larry M. Smith

June 27, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2021

NORTH JUDSON, IN - Larry M Smith, 67 years old of North Judson, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born Sunday, June 27, 1954 in Barbourville, Kentucky, Son of the late Jabe C. Smith and the late Stella Mae (Smith) Smith.

July 10, 1972 in Jelicho, Tennessee, Larry married Gail Gambrel, she survives him.

Larry was raised Baptist. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. In his past time, Larry enjoyed working in his yard, watching car racing, and fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching Kentucky Basketball. His greatest passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He worked as a crane operator for Arcelor Mittal.