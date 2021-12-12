Larry M. Smith
June 27, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2021
NORTH JUDSON, IN - Larry M Smith, 67 years old of North Judson, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was born Sunday, June 27, 1954 in Barbourville, Kentucky, Son of the late Jabe C. Smith and the late Stella Mae (Smith) Smith.
July 10, 1972 in Jelicho, Tennessee, Larry married Gail Gambrel, she survives him.
Larry was raised Baptist. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. In his past time, Larry enjoyed working in his yard, watching car racing, and fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching Kentucky Basketball. His greatest passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He worked as a crane operator for Arcelor Mittal.
Surviving are his wife, Gail Smith of North Judson, Indiana, son, Sean (Amy) Smith of Corbin, Kentucky, daughter, Shannon (David) Thomason of Chesterton, Indiana; three grandchildren: Ashley (Joseph Williams) Minder of Westville, Indiana, Seth Smith of North Judson, Indiana, Savannah Mae Smith of Barbourville, Kentucky; brothers: Jack (Donna) Smith of Culver, Indiana, and Terry Smith of Valparaiso, Indiana; sister, Janice (Michael) Quada of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by parents Jabe and Stella Smith, brother James Charles Smith and sister Joyce Engle.
Friends will be received 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Braman & Bailey Funeral Home, North Judson, Indiana.
Services will be held at Braman & Bailey Funeral Home, Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM. Memorials May be made to Donors Choice.