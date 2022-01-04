Jan. 4, 2021 - Jan. 4, 2022

In Loving Memory Of Larry Mayden On His First Anniversary In Heaven. One year ago today, we had to say goodbye to you.

It makes no sense and the hurt hasn't gone away. Tears we cry everyday. We love you and miss you so much and that will never change.

Keep watching over us and know we will always love you. Your loving wife, Kathy and daughters, Sheryl (Dan) Siecker and Shelly.