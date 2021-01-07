 Skip to main content
Larry Mayden

Oct. 4, 1943 - Jan. 4, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Larry Mayden, 77, of Highland, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021.

He is survived by wife of 55 years Kathleen; daughters: Sheryl (Dan) Siecker and Shelly Mayden.

Larry was employed at the Town of Highland for 28 years.

Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

