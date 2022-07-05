June 18, 1941 - June 30, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Larry Michael Mamula, "Waco," age 81, of Hammond, IN passed away at home on June 30, 2022.
Larry was born on June 18, 1941 in Gary, IN to Irene (Macek) and Michael Mamula. He grew up in East Chicago Harbor and attended Washington High School where he excelled in sports. Afterwards, Larry attended Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in education. The majority of his working life was spent as a physical education teacher and football coach at Robeson High School in Chicago. He retired in 2001, but often reminisced about the career he loved. Larry was a sports enthusiast and attended many NCAA Final Four Championships. He also enjoyed personal health and fitness, doo-wop music, his friends and his family, particularly his step-grandchildren. Larry had a great sense of humor and kept people entertained and laughing with his many jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Mamula; and step-son, Michael Fromm. Larry leaves behind his wife, Nancy Mahoney Fromm; brother, Paul (Patricia) Mamula; brother, Richard Mamula; daughter, Sheri Bashaw; step-sons: Gary Fromm and Neal (Marco) Fromm; step-daughter, Ellen (Nick) Naumoff; daughter-in-law, Katherine Fromm; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his well loved cats: Sonny and Audrey. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and many lifelong friends.
A memorial luncheon will be held July 9, 2022.