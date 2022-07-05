Larry Michael Mamula

Larry was born on June 18, 1941 in Gary, IN to Irene (Macek) and Michael Mamula. He grew up in East Chicago Harbor and attended Washington High School where he excelled in sports. Afterwards, Larry attended Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in education. The majority of his working life was spent as a physical education teacher and football coach at Robeson High School in Chicago. He retired in 2001, but often reminisced about the career he loved. Larry was a sports enthusiast and attended many NCAA Final Four Championships. He also enjoyed personal health and fitness, doo-wop music, his friends and his family, particularly his step-grandchildren. Larry had a great sense of humor and kept people entertained and laughing with his many jokes.