Larry N. Stevens

THAYER, IN — Larry N. Stevens, 72, of Thayer, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Kris (Mike) Cain, of DeMotte, and Andrea Mitchell, of TX; stepchildren, Garrett Cox, of DeMotte, Jeff Bowman, of MI, and Sarah Lee, of Hebron; grandchildren: Nathan, Savannah, Matt, Marisa, Erica, Ethan and Evan. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard, and siblings: Mary Olson, Paul, Herschel, David and Jim. Larry was retired from US Steel's maintenance department after 35 years, and a member of DeMotte's Church of Christ.

Visitation, Friday January 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, concluding with funeral services at 12:00 noon, all SHEETS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana mandates social gatherings of 25 people adhere to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community.

"Masks are required to be worn properly at all times."